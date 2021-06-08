The astonishing rise of chicken meat

Beef is no longer what's for dinner.

FlowingData's Nathan Yau on Tuesday took four-decades worth of food availability data tracked by the United States Department of Agriculture, which he writes can be used to estimate consumption habits, and turned them into easy-to-digest charts that tell the story of Americans' relationship with a variety of different food groups.

In the protein category, chicken has risen from fourth place behind beef, pork, and eggs in 1970 to take a commanding lead in the current era. Americans still do eat a whole lot of beef, of course, but it lost its top spot in 2004, with its availability declining 31 percent between 1970 and 2019. And considering that chicken is a little less politically divisive than red meat these days, a reversal seems unlikely. Take a look at all of Yau's charts at FlowingData.