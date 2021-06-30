Actress Allison Mack sentenced to 3 years in prison for role in sex cult

Actress Allison Mack has been sentenced to three years in prison over her role in a sex cult.

Mack, who starred on Smallville, received a three-year prison sentence Wednesday after she pleaded guilty to charges of racketeering and racketeering conspiracy in 2019, CNN reports. She also received a $20,000 fine.

Prosecutors alleged Mack recruited women to a supposed mentorship group in the organization NXIVM that engaged in sex trafficking and whose victims were "exploited, both sexually and for their labor." She "directly or implicitly required her slaves" to engage in sexual activity with NXIVM founder Keith Raniere, prosecutors also said. Raniere was previously sentenced to 120 years in prison.

In a letter, Mack apologized for "to those of you that I brought into NXIVM," saying, "I am sorry I ever exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man."