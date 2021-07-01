Cosby reportedly might sue Pennsylvania county after prison release

One day after being released from prison, Bill Cosby is reportedly meeting with his lawyers and eying possible legal action.

Cosby, who has faced allegations of sexual harassment and assault from dozens of women, on Wednesday was released from jail after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his conviction. On Thursday, TMZ reported he and his legal team are "exploring his options for legal recourse, including potentially suing the county in Pennsylvania where he was tried."

Cosby was sentenced to between three and 10 years in prison after being convicted on charges of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand. But the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that an agreement he had with a previous prosecutor prevented him from facing charges.

"Cosby could argue the prosecutor deliberately misused the criminal justice process to prosecute him," TMZ writes, "despite the fact it meant breaking a promise to Cosby from the previous District Attorney."

Cosby has in the past claimed his conviction was "a setup," and after being released from prison Wednesday, he declared that "this is for all the people who have been imprisoned wrongfully." Bruce Castor, the prosecutor Cosby had his previous agreement with, suggested Thursday that Cosby could sue Montgomery County over the handling of the case.