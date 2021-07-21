Tom Hanks customized his Airstream with a fireplace

Life's like a box of chocolates, you never know what you're gonna get. Unless you're bidding on Tom Hanks' Airstream — you know exactly what you'll get.

Hanks purchased the custom 1992 Model 34 Limited Excella in 1993, and it has served as his personal trailer on several movies since, Motor1 reports. The Airstream is up for auction on August 13, and Bonhams auction house estimates it will sell for $150,000 - $250,000.

It features a living space with a couch and fireplace, kitchen and dining area, a restroom, and a bedroom — all furniture is included in the sale.

"I got it in the days when movies moved slower," Hanks explained to Bonhams Magazine. "I had spent too much time in regular trailers with ugly décor and horribly uncomfortable furniture, so I decided to buy a brand-new Airstream shell with an interior made to my own request."

The windows are adorned with stickers marking filming locations the Airstream was used. Bonhams notes, "it has traveled from Seattle for Sleepless in Seattle to Beaufort, South Carolina for Forrest Gump with stops in Philadelphia (Philadelphia), New York City (Sully) and many times in the Los Angeles area."

The actor signed multiple items inside the Airstream, including a cabinet, the air conditioner, and an Apollo 13 mug, also signed by actors Gary Sinise, Bill Paxton, and Kevin Bacon.

Hanks even has an elevator pitch if you're not sold yet: "You haven't lived well until you survive a movie-stopping thunderstorm in an Airstream while on location in Carolina. But, more than anything, an Airstream is gorgeous and cozy, which is why everyone who visited mine went away wanting one."