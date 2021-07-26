Britney Spears' new lawyer files to remove and suspend her dad from conservatorship

Mathew Rosengart, Britney Spears' new lawyer, filed a motion on Monday to remove her father, Jamie Spears, as her conservator.

Spears has been under a conservatorship since 2008, and during a hearing last month accused her father of being abusive and controlling every aspect of her life, from what she eats to how much she can work in a week. Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor, took over as Spears' attorney on July 14, and in his Monday court filing requested that Jamie Spears be replaced with Jason Rubin. Rosengart described Rubin as "a highly qualified, professional fiduciary," and wrote that even though his client wants Rubin hired, this does not mean she is waiving her rights to try to terminate the conservatorship.

Rosengart told reporters that "less than two weeks ago, we pledged that after 13 years of status quo, we would move aggressively to suspend and remove [Jamie] Spears. It is now a matter of public record that we have done so. In less than two weeks, we look forward to litigating the matter in court." Jamie Spears' lawyer, Vivian Thoreen, told the court on Monday that Britney Spears made several "misstatements" when she told the court her father was abusive, and there is no reason for him to step down as conservator.