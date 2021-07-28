Bob Odenkirk is in stable condition after collapsing on the set of Better Call Saul

Actor Bob Odenkirk is in stable condition after collapsing on the Better Call Saul set.

Odenkirk, 58, was hospitalized Tuesday during production of the AMC series, and his representatives in a statement Wednesday confirmed he is "in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident," per The Hollywood Reporter.

"He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side," they said. "The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery."

Odenkirk's son, Nate, also tweeted, "He's going to be okay."

News of Odenkirk's on-set collapse sparked growing concern among fans Wednesday, especially after hours went by with no updates on his condition. TMZ reports that it was "touch-and-go for the last day" since Odenkirk's collapse during shooting, but he's now reportedly awake and "on the rebound" at a hospital in Albuquerque.

Prior to Wednesday evening's update, Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston was among those to wish Odenkirk a quick recovery, writing on Instagram, "Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way."