Dwayne Johnson assures everyone he washes himself amid bizarre celebrity bathing saga

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is assuring fans he does, in fact, bathe regularly, a thing celebrities have to actually clarify now.

"I'm the opposite of a 'not washing themselves' celeb," Johnson declared on Twitter, explaining he showers three times a day: once when he gets out of bed, once after a workout, and once when he gets home from work.

For those confused as to why pointing this out was necessary, it came after Jake Gyllenhaal revealed recently that he finds "bathing to be less necessary, at times," and Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis made a bathing admission of their own on the Armchair Expert podcast.

"I don't wash my body with soap every day," Kunis said, while Kutcher said he washes his "armpits and my crotch daily and nothing else ever." Kutcher also argued there's "no point" in washing children unless "you can see the dirt on them."

But Johnson detailed his slightly more involved bathing routine on Twitter, which involves "face wash, body wash, exfoliate," in response to a fan who really hoped he wasn't "one of those stinky ones." Clearly, The Rock wants to make sure he smells as good as whatever it is he's cooking.