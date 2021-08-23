Rachel Maddow signs multi-year deal to stay at MSNBC

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow is staying put, signing a new deal that will keep her at the cable network for the next several years.

Endeavor's Mark Shapiro, who represented Maddow in negotiations with MSNBC's parent company NBCUniversal, Maddow, told Insider that Maddow "belongs" at MSNBC, and she "couldn't be happier" to have reached a "much broader deal at NBCUniversal." Shapiro added that Maddow will have "more scheduling flexibility and will be expanding on her ideas."

As part of the agreement, Maddow will continue to host the popular Rachel Maddow Show, which airs weeknights at 9 p.m. ET, but two people with knowledge of the matter told CNN's Brian Stelter that in 2022, it will transition into a weekly program. Another person familiar with the situation told Stelter that Maddow's schedule "isn't changing."

Maddow is MSNBC's most-watched host, but has talked about the difficulties of long days without substantial time off; when she recently returned from a two-week vacation, she said on air that it was her longest break ever. Earlier this month, The Daily Beast reported that with her contract up for renewal, Maddow was contemplating leaving MSNBC, and was being approached by other networks while also considering starting her own media company.