OnlyFans drops plans to ban porn after backlash

OnlyFans' decision to ban porn didn't seem to have too many fans, but the platform is already changing course.

OnlyFans announced Wednesday it has suspended plans to ban porn from its service, a reversal that came less than a week after the new policy was revealed and met with backlash.

"Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard," OnlyFans said. "We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change."

The subscription service previously said that beginning in October, it would "prohibit the posting of any content containing sexually explicit conduct." It was a surprising move considering OnlyFans has long been "synonymous with porn," as The New York Times wrote, and the platform's creators decried the plan.

"People are not going to be able to make ends meet," OnlyFans creator Meredith Jacqueline told the Times. "People are going to lose the roofs over their heads."

Days later, though, the plan has been suspended, and Variety suggested that OnlyFans "may have been able to resolve its conflict with banks, some of which had refused to do business with the site, by going public with the issue" and "publicizing the large amount of money that flows through the site." OnlyFans promised Wednesday that going forward, it will "continue to provide a home for all creators."