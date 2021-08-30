NBC reporter accosted by 'wacky guy' during live Ida coverage

NBC correspondent Shaquille Brewster's live coverage of Tropical Storm Ida turned a bit scary on Monday, and not because of the weather.

Brewster was reporting live on the storm from Mississippi on Monday when a man could be seen parking his truck in the background and running up toward the NBC reporter.

"I'm gonna turn this way," Brewster said as he continued speaking from a new angle, "because, you know, we deal with some people every once in a while."

As Brewster continued the report, the man approached him and began screaming in his face, at which point the reporter tossed back to NBC News' Craig Melvin. After the network cut away from the live shot, Melvin promised to "check in" on Brewster to "make sure all is well" adding, "There's a lot of crazy out there." Shortly after, Melvin assured viewers Brewster was doing okay.

"You probably saw, or heard, a few moments ago, one of our correspondents was disrupted by some wacky guy during his live shot there in Mississippi," Melvin said. "I'm pleased to report that Shaquille Brewster is doing just fine. Shaq is okay."

Brewster also addressed the incident on Twitter, writing, "Appreciate the concern guys. The team and I are all good!"