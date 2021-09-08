Bob Odenkirk is back at work on Better Call Saul after having a heart attack on set

S'all good, man.

Actor Bob Odenkirk said Wednesday he's back at work filming Better Call Saul after he had a heart attack on set in July.

"So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people," Odenkirk tweeted alongside a photo of himself getting his makeup put on. "BTW this is makeup pro Cheri Montesanto making me not ugly for shooting!"

Odenkirk was hospitalized in late July after collapsing on the set of the Breaking Bad prequel series in New Mexico, and he later said he had a "small heart attack" but was "going to be ok." Odenkirk received an outpouring of support from fans and co-stars at the time, and he said in August he was "doing great," while comparing reading all the messages from "people insisting I make the world slightly better" to It's a Wonderful Life.

"Wow!," he wrote. "Thank you, I love everyone right now but let's keep expectations reasonable!"