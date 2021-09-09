My Big Fat Greek Wedding star Michael Constantine dies at 94

Michael Constantine, the actor best known for his role as the father character Gus in My Big Fat Greek Wedding, has died at 94.

Constantine died on Aug. 31 at his home in Pennsylvania, his family confirmed, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Prior to his role in the 2002 romantic comedy My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Constantine starred on the ABC series Room 222 as principal Seymour Kaufman, a role that earned him an Emmy for best supporting actor in a comedy series in 1970. His many other credits included Sirota's Court, The Hustler, Perry Mason, and The Twilight Zone. Constantine returned to reprise Gus in the TV show My Big Fat Greek Life and in the 2016 sequel, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2. He began his career on stage in New York, according to Variety.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding star Nia Vardalos was among those who paid tribute to Constantine, tweeting, "Michael Constantine, the dad to our cast-family, a gift to the written word, and always a friend. Acting with him came with a rush of love and fun. I will treasure this man who brought Gus to life. He gave us so much laughter and deserves a rest now. We love you."