Jimmy Fallon grills Andrew Garfield about alleged leaked Spider-Man photo

Andrew Garfield keeps trying to swing away from rumors he's returning as Spider-Man.

Garfield appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday and once again denied that he'll return as Spider-Man in the upcoming film Spider-Man: No Way Home. The movie, which involves the multiverse, has been rumored to unite all three live-action versions of Spider-Man, with Garfield allegedly appearing alongside both Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire.

In past interviews, Garfield has repeatedly denied involvement in the film. But on The Tonight Show, Fallon surprisingly confronted him about an alleged leaked image purporting to confirm that he's in the movie.

"Have you seen the photo?" Fallon asked, to which Garfield responded, "What are you talking about?"

But Fallon continued to question the actor about it, at one point even pointing to the audience and saying that "we all saw it," which those in the studio confirmed. Eventually, Garfield admitted he did know what Fallon was referring to, but he insisted that the photo isn't real.

"I heard about it," Garfield said, "and I did see it, and it's a Photoshop."

Fallon didn't seem to buy it, though, even as Garfield said he's trying to "manage expectations!" Watch Garfield's best attempt to convince Fallon below.