Apple CEO Tim Cook chastises leakers in leaked memo

Apple CEO Tim Cook blasted employees this week for leaking to the media in an internal memo that was, itself, also leaked to the media.

The Apple boss sent an email to employees on Tuesday expressing "frustration" with the fact that the details from a recent all-hands meeting, as well as information about the company's latest product launch, were leaked, The Verge reported Wednesday.

"I want to reassure you that we are doing everything in our power to identify those who leaked," Cook reportedly wrote. "As you know, we do not tolerate disclosures of confidential information, whether it's product IP or the details of a confidential meeting. We know that the leakers constitute a small number of people. We also know that people who leak confidential information do not belong here."

Last week, The Verge reported on an all-hands meeting in which it was announced that Apple would be frequently testing employees who are unvaccinated but not instituting a vaccine mandate. Apple has "gone to great lengths" in the past to crack down on leakers, The Verge notes.

Apple, though, wasn't the only company to have its communications about leaks ironically leaked to the media this week. A report about Facebook from The New York Times on Tuesday cited a leaked internal company announcement that said, "OUR ONE REQUEST: PLEASE DON'T LEAK."