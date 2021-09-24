William Shatner will reportedly go to space on Jeff Bezos' rocket

William Shatner will reportedly go where Jeff Bezos has gone before.

The Star Trek star is expected to head to space on an upcoming civilian flight of Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, TMZ reported on Friday. If he does take part in the planned flight with Bezos' company, that would make the 90-year-old actor the "oldest person ever to be launched into space," the report notes.

Bezos himself went on a brief flight to space on the New Shepard rocket in July, and he was joined by 82-year-old Wally Funk, who became the oldest person to travel into space.

Shatner has previously suggested he was interested in a trip to space, last year tweeting at NASA with a photshopped image of himself in a spacesuit and declaring during a Comic-Con panel, "There's a possibility that I'm going to go up for a brief moment and come back down," per Space.com. He hasn't confirmed the Friday report, but TMZ also claims Shatner's trip is set to be filmed for a documentary. The flight is expected to take place in October, though given it's only set to last about 15 minutes total, he won't be up there for long before making the voyage home.