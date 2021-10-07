Woody Harrelson punched a man in apparent self-defense at the Watergate Hotel, police say

A man who was punched by actor Woody Harrelson after allegedly refusing to stop taking pictures of him and his daughter is reportedly facing charges over the incident.

At the Watergate Hotel in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday night, the True Detective star punched a man who wouldn't stop taking pictures of him and his daughter, the Metropolitan Police Department told NBC Washington. Police reportedly said that Harrelson apparently acted in self-defense and that the man taking photos appeared intoxicated.

A police spokesperson told The Washington Post that the actor "approached the man and requested him to delete the photos" and that after an argument ensued, the man "lunged at Woody Harrelson." Harrelson reportedly told police the man tried to grab his neck and that he punched him in self-defense. The man is facing charges, NBC Washington reported, though Harrelson wasn't charged.

Harrelson is in D.C. to film a new HBO series about Watergate. This, NBC noted, wasn't his first time being in the news for an incident with a photographer. He was sued in 2008 by a TMZ photographer who alleged the actor "broke his video camera, choked him and ordered his bodyguard to attack" him, the Associated Press reported. Harrelson and the photographer reportedly reached a settlement.