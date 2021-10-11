George Clooney won't run for office because he'd prefer to 'have a nice life'

Don't expect to ever see President George Clooney take the oath of office. He'd rather simply enjoy his life.

Clooney in a new BBC interview was asked if he would consider going into politics, following in the footsteps of other actors turned politicians. But without any hesitation, Clooney immediately dismissed the idea.

"No, because I actually would like to have a nice life," he quipped.

The actor explained that having just turned 60, he and his wife have discussed the fact that they need to "make sure we enjoy and live these years in the best possible way," which for him clearly doesn't involve becoming a politician. Clooney, who directed the new Ben Affleck film The Tender Bar, looked ahead to his old age and suggested he'll continue working but slow down a bit, as "instead of doing three jobs a year, I'll do one."

Clooney still had plenty of thoughts on U.S. politics in the interview, though, telling the BBC he's not concerned about President Biden's recent declining approval rating while arguing that America needs more time to heal after former President Donald Trump's administration.

"It's like taking a battered child and thinking everything's going to be okay on his first day in school," Clooney said. "There's a lot of things that have to be repaired. There's a lot of healing that has to happen, and it's going to take time. Poll numbers come up and go down. I would expect them to go back up again."

Clooney also said he hopes the United States has "a little better sense" than to elect Trump for another term in 2024, recalling Trump as being "just this knucklehead" and "a guy who was chasing girls" before being elected to the presidency. The actor marveled at the idea that "there's this whole group of people" who see Trump as their "champion," which "he certainly can't stand in real life."