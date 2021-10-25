Shooting at Boise mall leaves 2 dead, 4 injured

Two people were killed and four others injured on Monday afternoon during a shooting at Boise Towne Square mall.

Boise Police Department Chief Ryan Lee told reporters one of his officers was injured in the shooting, and the suspect is in custody. Lee also shared that "events" related to the shooting took place inside and outside of the mall, and the officer was hit while exchanging gunfire with the suspect. "I cannot stress enough how traumatic this event is for the community at large, as well as for those that were witnesses, or the families of those involved or involved themselves," Lee said.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean praised first responders and the "shopkeepers, the people in the mall that reacted so quickly to take care of folks that were there. You showed in a tough and chaotic moment how much you care and what you're willing to do to support and care for strangers." Boise is Idaho's capital and largest city.