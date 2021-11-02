Kristen Stewart reveals she's getting married and her girlfriend 'nailed' the proposal

She said yes!

Kristen Stewart revealed Tuesday she and her girlfriend, Dylan Meyer, are engaged. The Twilight star made the announcement on The Howard Stern Show, writes Entertainment Weekly.

"We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," she said. "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. It was really cute, she did very well. We're marrying. It's happening."

Meyer, a screenwriter, was spotted with Stewart in August 2019, and they confirmed their relationship later that year. Stewart said they met on a movie, but didn't see each other again for years afterward before they reconnected at a friend's birthday party — at which point she said "all bets were off." Stewart also revealed in 2019 she was planning to propose and "can't f---ing wait" to do so, adding, "I think good things happen fast."

On Tuesday, Stewart explained, "With two girls, you never know like who's going to fulfill what weird f---ing gender role thing. We don't do that or think about it in those terms. She just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was f---ing so cute." As far as the wedding goes, the Spencer star said they're hoping for it to be "pretty chill." In fact, Stewart doesn't "want anyone walking anyone down any aisles" and even plans to wear "the best pair of Levi's ever" and an "old T-shirt that has a tuxedo printed on it."