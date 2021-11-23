Jay-Z becomes the most-nominated artist in Grammys history

Jay-Z has picked up another few Grammy nominations, enough to officially make history.

The 2022 Grammy nominations were unveiled on Tuesday, and Jay-Z scored three nods. This brought his total number of nominations to a whopping 83, which makes him the most-nominated artist in the history of the Grammys, Variety reports. He had previously been tied for that record with Quincy Jones when they both had 80 nods.

Jay-Z is nominated this year in the category of Album of the Year for his work on Kanye West's Donda, and he's also nominated in Best Rap Song both for his work on DMX's "Bath Salts" and West's "Jail." He has won 23 Grammys. In second place for most Grammy nominations of any artist is Paul McCartney, Variety notes, as he now holds 81 after earning another two on Tuesday for Best Rock Song and Best Rock Album.

Overall, Jon Batiste led the Grammy nominations with a total of 11 nods, including for Record of the Year and Album of the Year. This will be the first Grammys ceremony since the awards show made a key rule change to eliminate "secret" nomination committees following controversy over The Weeknd not being nominated last year. This means that "for the first time in 30 years, today's nominations will have been decided soley by our voting membership," Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said. The number of nominees in the top categories was also expanded to ten, a change Mason described as a "way to cast a wider net" and "embrace the spirit of inclusion."

The Grammys are set for January 2022.