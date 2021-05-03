ladies and gentlemen...
The Weeknd to continue Grammys boycott despite key rule change

3:38 p.m.
The Weeknd
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

A key change to the Grammy Awards' voting process has been made after The Weeknd announced a boycott — but he's not declaring victory.

The singer told Variety on Monday he won't be ending his boycott of the Grammys following a recent change made by the Recording Academy to eliminate "secret" nomination committees.

"The trust has been broken for so long between the Grammy organization and artists that it would be unwise to raise a victory flag," he said.

The Recording Academy on Friday announced that going forward, nominations for the main categories at the Grammys will be determined by "a majority, peer-to-peer vote of voting members," and anonymous committees will no longer make final decisions in these categories, Variety reported. After The Weeknd controversially received no nominations at the 2021 Grammys, he said he would boycott the show going forward and cited the nominating committees, which some blamed for his snub.

"Because of the secret committees, I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys," The Weeknd said at the time.

But on Monday, while The Weeknd called the change an "important start," he said he's still "uninterested in being a part of the Grammys, especially with their own admission of corruption for all these decades." Recording Academy interim president Harvey Mason Jr. previously told Variety that conversations about this rule change "started long ago," though he added, "Any time an artist, especially one of that stature, calls our process into question or thinks something is unfair ... the Academy is of course going to be affected by that." Brendan Morrow

police brutality
Al Sharpton delivers passionate eulogy at Andrew Brown's funeral

5:02 p.m.
Al Sharpton.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Rev. Al Sharpton delivered a "passionate" eulogy at Andrew Brown Jr.'s invitation-only funeral on Monday at Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, The Washington Post reports.

Brown, a 42-year-old Black man, was killed by police who were executing search and arrest warrants on felony drug charges at his home in Elizabeth City last month. An investigation into Brown's death is ongoing, but authorities have not yet released body camera footage of the incident to the public (it would require a court order to do so). "Release the whole tape and let folks see what happened to Andrew Brown," Sharpton said, the Post reports. "If nothing is on tape, won't be nothing on it in 45 days. Let the world see what it is to see. If you've got nothing to hide then what are you hiding? All we want is justice."

In addition to calling for the release of the footage, Sharpton lamented the numerous incidents of police violence that caused the death of Black Americans in the last year. "Before we could get through one 24-hour cycle after the conviction of Derek Chauvin for the lynching by knee of George Floyd, a policeman killed Andrew Brown Jr. — a day that we were getting ready to go the wake of Daunte Wright," he said. "From Daunte Wright to Andrew Brown to Breonna Taylor to Ahmaud Arbery to Rayshard Brooks to George Floyd ... All within a year. And you want to talk about everything other than what the times demand we talk about." Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

'shot and a beer'
New Jersey is offering free beer in exchange for getting vaccinated

3:52 p.m.

New Jersey is turning to free beer to get more people vaccinated.

Any New Jersey resident who's over 21 and gets their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in May can show their vaccination card at one of several breweries and get a pint on the house, Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Monday.

New Jersey has one of the higher vaccinations rates in the country, but, at this point, vaccine demand is slowing across the U.S., so the "Shot and a Beer" program is likely a creative attempt to appeal to any holdouts. Tim O'Donnell

By Grabthar's hammer...
Congressional hearing derailed for over 20 minutes as audio from Galaxy Quest plays

2:28 p.m.

Even after over a year of the pandemic, congressional Zoom snafus haven't gone anywhere.

The House Appropriations Committee held a virtual meeting on Monday on energy and water development, but for over 20 minutes, it wasn't easy to make out what anyone had to say on the subject. For a while, audio from at least different movies, including the 1999 comedy Galaxy Quest, could be heard loudly playing.

What sounded like the 1996 comedy Down Periscope also played before that, meaning a lawmaker attempting to give their opening remarks hilariously did so over the sound of the film's credits song, "In the Navy." The audio from these movies could be heard from literally the moment the hearing began — including while it was explained that participants would be muted when not speaking to eliminate "inadvertent background noise" — and at times it was louder than the actual members.

Somehow, the movies continued to stream at full blast for over 20 minutes before a recess was finally taken and the audio fixed. House Appropriations Committee communications director Evan Hollander chalked the incident up to an "issue with the House Recording Studio feed" but said the "hearing itself was free of any disruption."

Either way, with virtual Zoom meetings potentially set to soon become a less regular occurrence, for now, we can savor this moment: perhaps the first and last congressional hearing ever to feature audio from both Galaxy Quest and the Kelsey Grammer movie Down Periscope. Put that in the pandemic history books. Brendan Morrow

a meatless future
One of the world's best restaurants is taking meat off the menu. Does it signal a looming battle?

2:16 p.m.
Eleven Madison Park.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Eleven Madison Park, a three-Michelin-star New York City restaurant that in 2017 laid claim to the No. 1 spot on the World's 50 Best Restaurants list, announced Monday that when it reopens next month, meat and seafood will no longer be on the menu. "It was becoming clearer that the current food system is not sustainable, in so many ways," Daniel Humm, the chef and owner, said in a statement.

Some people shrugged in response, viewing the move as a business decision from a high-end restaurant that most people can't afford to eat at anyway. But others, like The Atlantic's Derek Thompson, found the news "genuinely shocking," raising the question if this could be the start of a seismic change in the food industry.

National Journal's Josh Kraushaar received some backlash for describing the debate over meat consumption as the "next culture war," but semantics aside, he argued, Humm's choice is not an isolated one — the food-focused website Epicurious, for example, has eliminated all beef recipes — and instead appears to represent a "general shift among the progressive left on this issue." Politico's Blake Hounshell agreed and pondered whether eating red meat will soon "be in the same cultural category as smoking."

The New York Times' Ezra Klein, a vegan who supports moving away from meat, is a proponent of Eleven Madison Park's change, and he anticipates some of the divide over meat consumption will dissipate as more chefs channel their creativity into "tastier" vegetarian dishes. But he also thinks a compromise is the best way forward for the restaurant industry. Klein envisions a future with 80 percent plant-based menus that also have some "ethically raised and environmentally sustainable" meat options. "The plausible world to get to is" one where "people eat much less ... meat" as opposed to one where "most people are vegan," he writes. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

'unintended consequences'
Florida Republicans reportedly fear they miscalculated on new voting restrictions

12:23 p.m.
A poll worker helps a voter put as she drops off her mail-in ballot at an official Miami-Dade County drive-thru ballot drop box at the Miami-Dade County Election Department in Miami, Florida
CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Some Florida Republicans are reportedly growing concerned that a new bill curbing the use of mail-in voting could end up backfiring on the party.

After Florida's state legislature recently passed a bill to place new restrictions on mail ballots, some Republicans in the state are "reacting with alarm," The Washington Post reports. After all, the bill will be "curtailing a practice that millions of state Republicans use," the Post writes, and Republicans are worried their "political fortunes are in peril" as a result.

The bill, for example, requires that voters reapply for mail ballots each two-year cycle, whereas the current law requires them to reapply every four years, and it also restricts the use of drop boxes, the report notes. The state legislature moved to enact the changes following the 2020 presidential election, during which former President Donald Trump attacked the use of mail-in voting.

But almost 35 percent of GOP voters in Florida cast their ballots by mail in 2020, and Republicans fear the bill will "further undercut the party's ability to encourage mail voting," the Post writes.

"Donald Trump attempted to ruin a perfectly safe and trusted method of voting," a Republican consultant told the Post. "The main law that we pass when we pass election bills in Florida is the law of unintended consequences."

One former state party official expressed particular concern that military personnel "might not think they have to request a ballot" and seniors "might not know the law has changed, and they might not get a ballot." Some Republicans reportedly discussed trying to exclude these two groups from the requirement to request mail ballots each cycle but were told this would "raise equal protection problems."

Republican State Sen. Joe Gruters denied to the Post that the bill will "hurt anybody, Republicans or Democrats," arguing "people are going to understand the changes that we me made long before another election comes around." Read more at The Washington Post. Brendan Morrow

intra-GOP war
Liz Cheney fires back at Trump after he calls Biden's victory 'the Big Lie'

11:51 a.m.

House GOP leadership reportedly isn't pleased with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) these days and her job as GOP conference chair may be on the line, but the congresswoman remains undeterred in her efforts to combat former President Donald Trump's false claims about the 2020 election.

The Twitter-less Trump released one of his rare statements on Monday morning, a one-liner that reads: "The Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 will be, from this day forth, known as THE BIG LIE!" The statement appears to be an attempt to co-opt the term used by many Trump opponents to describe his claims that he really won the election, and Cheney seemingly wants to ensure that doesn't happen. Not long after Trump's words were made public, Cheney fired back, tweeting that, on the contrary, "anyone who claims" the election was fraudulent "is spreading THE BIG LIE."

As Politico notes, House Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has suggested he wants Cheney to move on from the issue and focus on policy, so it's unclear how he'll take the latest development. Tim O'Donnell

assembled
Marvel drops 1st look at Chloé Zhao's Eternals, reveals Black Panther and Captain Marvel sequel titles

11:00 a.m.

Marvel is looking to draw audiences back to the movies with help from someone who just made Oscars history.

On Monday, a surprisingly revealing sizzle reel called "Marvel Studios Celebrates the Movies" previewed the studio's first feature film since 2019 — July's Black Widow. In addition to promoting that movie and the upcoming Shang-Chi, Marvel also revealed the first look at Chloé Zhao's Eternals, which follows a race of immortal aliens with a cast that includes Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, and Kumail Nanjiani.

Zhao, who directed Eternals, is coming off a historic night at the Academy Awards, where she made history as the first woman of color to win Best Director, and her film Nomadland also became the first film directed by a woman of color to win Best Picture. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently hyped up Eternals as looking "really impressive" visually, promising it features Zhao's "signature style" as a director.

The new reel also revealed that the upcoming Black Panther sequel, which won't be recasting Chadwick Boseman's role following his death, will be titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, while the new Captain Marvel sequel will be called The Marvels. The latter film is expected to feature not just Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, but also Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel after she debuts on her own Disney+ show.

Marvel's sizzle reel is centered around a celebration of experiencing movies in theaters, even including footage recorded in a theater during an opening night screening of Avengers: Endgame, and it ends with text on screen that reads, "See you at the movies" — though the first of these upcoming films, Black Widow, will also be available on streaming. Brendan Morrow

