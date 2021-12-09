New York Attorney General Letitia James abruptly ends her campaign for governor

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) is ending her campaign for governor just weeks after it began.

James, who oversaw investigations into former President Donald Trump and former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) while in office, announced on Thursday she's suspending her campaign for governor and will run for re-election as attorney general.

"I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general," she tweeted. "There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job."

James announced her candidacy for governor on Oct. 29, releasing a video in which she touted a career "guided by a simple principle: stand up to the powerful on behalf of the vulnerable." But polls in recent weeks had James trailing New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), who will run for a full term after succeeding Cuomo following his resignation amid a sexual harassment scandal, The New York Times notes.

Her decision appeared to be based on the fact that "she was losing in the polls" and "she enjoyed being AG more than campaigning," The Washington Post's Josh Dawsey reported, citing her allies. The news came amid reports that James is seeking deposition from Trump in an investigation into the Trump Organization.