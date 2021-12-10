HBO is reportedly developing a follow-up to Six Feet Under

Six Feet Under may soon be back from the dead.

HBO is developing a follow-up to the classic drama series Six Feet Under, Variety reports. The report stressed the project is quite early in the development process, so there aren't yet any details about the plot or even whether it will be a reboot or a sequel featuring the same characters. Alan Ball, creator of the original series, is reportedly on board to serve as executive producer. The news was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter.

Airing from 2001 through 2005, Six Feet Under revolved around a family that runs a funeral home, with the cast including Peter Krause and Michael C. Hall. It won nine Emmys throughout its run, including for Patricia Clarkson. The show is widely regarded as having one of the best endings of any TV series, so the idea of bringing it back sparked some immediate skepticism from fans satisfied by the rather definitive finale.

But news of the project comes a day after HBO brought back another series popular in the early 2000s, Sex and the City, with the HBO Max revival And Just Like That. HBO's The Sopranos also got a prequel movie, The Many Saints of Newark, this year — and Sopranos creator David Chase has said a follow-up to that is possible.