Lady Gaga suggests her House of Gucci character somehow sent 'large swarms of flies' to follow her

Be afraid. Be very afraid.

Lady Gaga chatted with W magazine in a new interview about playing Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, and she recalled the bizzare moment she knew it was time to let go of the character: when she started being surrounded by swarms of flies and became convinced Reggiani sent them.

"On the last day of filming, I was on the balcony of my apartment in Rome, and I was blasting Dean Martin singing 'Mambo Italiano,' and I had a cigarette hanging out of my mouth," Gaga said. "I was Patrizia. But I knew I had to say goodbye to her: Large swarms of flies kept following me around, and I truly began to believe that she had sent them. I was ready to let her go."

Reggiani, who in real life was convicted of hiring a hitman to kill her ex-husband, last year said she was "annoyed" Gaga didn't meet with her before making the movie, something Gaga defended by telling Good Morning America, "I didn't wanna collude with something that I don't believe in. You know, she did have her husband murdered."

Gaga has previously revealed the intense method acting process she utilized while making the movie, including using a fake Italian accent for nine months while shooting, and she even had a psychiatric nurse on the set during the last days of the shoot. "I sort of felt like I had to," Gaga told Variety. "I felt that it was safer for me." Apparently, some fly repellent also would have been useful.