Tim Allen to star in a Santa Clause series on Disney+

Tim Allen's Santa Claus is coming back to town.

Allen is set to star in a limited series revival of The Santa Clause on Disney+, the streamer announced Friday. He'll be reprising the role of Scott Calvin, a man who in the original 1994 film unexpectedly becomes the new Santa.

The Disney+ series will follow Calvin as he approaches his 65th birthday and begins "realizing that he can't be Santa forever," as he's "starting to lose a step in his Santa duties," so he "sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole," Disney said.

Allen last played the role in 2006's The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, which grossed over $100 million at the box office. The new limited series will begin production in March, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Disney didn't announce what other cast members might be involved, though Elizabeth Mitchell previously expressed interest in returning as Mrs. Claus.

This, of course, will just be the latest classic kids series Disney is giving new life on its streaming service after previously bringing back franchises like The Mighty Ducks, Home Alone, and High School Musical for original shows and movies. It seems the company is making a list of nostalgic properties to revive, and they're checking it twice.