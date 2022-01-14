Alec Baldwin turns over phone to Rust investigators

Alec Baldwin has now turned over his cell phone to authorities as part of the investigation into the shooting on the set of the movie Rust, weeks after a search warrant was issued.

Baldwin's lawyer, Aaron Dyer, said the actor on Friday "voluntarily provided his phone to the authorities this morning so they can finish their investigation," per NBC News. Dyer added, "But this matter isn't about his phone, and there are no answers on his phone. Alec did nothing wrong."

This comes after authorities in New Mexico issued a warrant for Baldwin's phone in December. On Thursday, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said that "to date, the cell phone has not been turned over to authorities."

According to The New York Times, Baldwin on Friday gave his phone to police in Suffolk County, New York, who will review the data and then pass it to authorities in New Mexico, where the shooting occurred. A search agreement stated that Suffolk County officials will review communications on his phone from between June 1 and Dec. 5, 2021 but exclude communications with his wife and lawyer, per the Times.

Officials are continuing to investigate the fatal shooting on the set of the movie, which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin has denied responsibility for the shooting, saying he did not pull the trigger on the gun that went off and killed Hutchins. In a video earlier this week, the actor called claims that he's not cooperating with the investigation "bulls---."

"Someone from another state can't come to you and say, 'Give me your phone, give me this, give me that,'" Baldwin said. "They can't do that. They've got to go through the state you live in. That is a process that takes time."