Charlie Brown voice actor Peter Robbins dies at 65

Peter Robbins, the actor known for voicing Charlie Brown in the 1960s, has died. He was 65.

Robbins' death was confirmed to Fox 5 San Diego by his family, who said the cause was suicide.

Robbins' work as Charlie Brown began in 1963, when he voiced the character in a A Boy Named Charlie Brown, a Peanuts documentary. He then voiced Charlie Brown in the classic 1965 holiday special A Charlie Brown Christmas and reprised the role in subsequent specials including Charlie Brown's All Stars!, It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, You're in Love, Charlie Brown, and He's Your Dog, Charlie Brown.

Outside of voice acting, Robbins also appeared on screen in shows like Good Times, Get Smart, and My Three Sons. The latter appearance in 1972 was his final role before he left Hollywood and retired from acting, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was sentenced to prison in 2015 for making criminal threats, according to Fox 5, and the outlet spoke with him in 2019 after his release about his struggle with bipolar disorder and drug addiction.

"I would recommend to anybody that has bipolar disorder to take it seriously because your life can turn around in a span of a month like it did to me," Robbins told Fox 5. "I came out of prison and I'm a better person for it. I'm much more humble, grateful and thankful that I lived through the experience."

He added, "Charlie Brown fans are the greatest fans in the world. And everybody is willing, I hope, to give me a second chance."

Jamie Lee Curtis reacted to Robbins' "tragic" death on Wednesday by reflecting, "Daily there are stories of people taking their own lives, their struggles too much to bear, hiding so much darkness and pain. Open yourself to someone struggling. Listen."