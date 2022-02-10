Jurassic World Dominion trailer teases Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum's reunion

The Jurassic Park franchise found a way to get Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum back together again.

Universal Pictures on Thursday dropped the trailer for Jurassic World Dominion, the franchise's first installment since the original 1993 Jurassic Park to feature Neill, Dern, and Goldblum all in the same movie. The footage, which opens with narration from the late Richard Attenborough's John Hammond, teases a reunion of Neill's Dr. Alan Grant, Dern's Dr. Ellie Sattler, and Goldblum's Dr. Ian Malcolm.

The end of a rebooted trilogy centered around Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, Dominion picks up after 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom unleashed dinosaurs onto the mainland — meaning there's no longer a need to justify why the original characters would possibly return to an island full of dinosaurs once again.

Neill, Dern, and Goldblum have each come back to the Jurassic Park series at least once since the original film, with Goldblum starring in The Lost World: Jurassic Park and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Neill and Dern returning for Jurassic Park III. But no installment since the first one nearly 30 years ago featured all three of them. Plus, Dern's Jurassic Park III role and Goldblum's in Fallen Kingdom were quite small. But the new footage includes the three characters at several different points, suggesting they could be fairly involved in the action, and it ends with them in a tense group scene with Pratt and Howard's characters. Like Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the marketing is positioning the film as a grand finale, including the tagline "Experience the epic conclusion of the Jurassic era."

Jurassic World Dominion is set to debut in June. Check out the footage below.