Queen Elizabeth meets with Justin Trudeau in person over 2 weeks after getting COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth II is holding in-person engagements again after her recent bout with COVID-19.

On Monday, photos showed the queen meeting in person with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle. This was the first in-person engagement the queen has held since she tested positive for COVID-19 more than two weeks ago.

Her return to in-person engagements comes after the queen last week also resumed virtual engagements, speaking remotely with ambassadors from Andorra and Chad. She had previously canceled virtual engagements multiple times due to her COVID-19 case, raising concerns about the 95-year-old's health even as Buckingham Palace said her symptoms were mild and that she would continue with light duties. She reportedly canceled the engagements because her voice was hoarse.

Prior to her case of COVID-19, the queen stayed in a hospital overnight last fall for "preliminary investigations," leading her to "reluctantly" cancel a trip to Northern Ireland on the advice of her doctors.

Buckingham Palace first said the queen tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 20, which came after her son, Prince Charles, and his wife, Duchess Camilla, had both also tested positive. Charles provided an update on the queen's health last week, saying she's doing a "lot better now."