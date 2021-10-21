Queen Elizabeth released from the hospital after overnight stay

Queen Elizabeth II spent Wednesday night in a private London hospital for "preliminary investigations," and was released on Thursday afternoon, Buckingham Palace announced.

The 95-year-old is back at Windsor Castle, the palace said, and "remains in good spirits." On Wednesday, it was reported that the long-serving monarch — who will celebrate her 70th year on the throne in 2022 — "reluctantly" canceled a scheduled trip to Northern Ireland, at the advice of her doctors.

The queen was out and about earlier in the week, attending a horse race on Saturday and holding a reception at Windsor Castle for global business leaders on Tuesday. In 2013, she was hospitalized after showing signs of gastroenteritis.