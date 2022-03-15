Ms. Marvel trailer teases Marvel's 1st Muslim superhero

The latest Marvel superhero is here — and ready to make history.

Disney+ on Tuesday dropped the first trailer for Ms. Marvel, which will introduce the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first Muslim hero, Kamala Khan.

As teased in the footage, Kamala is a high school student obsessed with the Avengers and especially Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), sporting a shirt featuring Carol Danvers alongside The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson). Kamala dreams of being a superhero herself, wearing a homemade costume inspired by her hero.

"I spend too much time in fantasy land," Kamala says in the trailer. "It's not really the brown girls from Jersey City who save the world."

But the series will see Kamala becoming a superhero in her own right, and the footage teases her gaining cosmic powers. Starring as Kamala Khan is Iman Vellani, a newcomer who has zero major film or TV credits prior to Ms. Marvel.

Marvel already has big plans for her, though. After Ms. Marvel, Kamala Khan is set to team up with Carol Danvers in the Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels, which hits theaters in 2023. The film will also cross over with WandaVision, featuring the return of Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, daughter of Carol's best friend.

For now, Ms. Marvel will debut on Disney+ on June 8. Check out the trailer below.