Jamie Lee Curtis to officiate her daughter's wedding dressed as a World of Warcraft character

​​Jamie Lee Curtis will be wearing a World of Warcraft costume when her daughter gets married — though an actual war could complicate things.

The Everything Everywhere All at Once star chatted on Jimmy Kimmel Live! about her plans to officiate her daughter's wedding, revealing it will be a "cosplay wedding." Everyone at the wedding will "dress up as something," she explained, "and I will be in a costume to officiate."

Specifically, Curtis will be dressing as Jaina Proudmoore from World of Warcraft, a costume selected by her daughter. "It's a game, I don't know," she said. The Halloween star also said she ordered a Jaina Proudmoore costume off Etsy, though she recently learned it may be delayed.

"The costume is coming from Russia," Curtis said. "She is a seamstress in Russia who is making my cosplay wedding outfit. I'm hoping she'll get it to me, I just don't know if — you know, there's a little bit of a supply chain issue going on."

Though Curtis appeared rather unfamiliar with the character she'll be dressing as, this won't actually be her first time donning World of Warcraft cosplay. Back in 2016, she showed up at the premiere of Warcraft dressed as an orc, even though she wasn't actually in that movie.

We'll have to see if Curtis' costume makes it in time for the wedding, which is happening this May in her backyard. But hey, if it doesn't work out, wearing absolutely anything and claiming it's Laurie Strode cosplay is always an option.