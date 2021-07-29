Jamie Lee Curtis reveals with 'wonder and pride' her youngest child is transgender

Jamie Lee Curtis is expressing "wonder and pride" as she reveals her 25-year-old child is transgender.

The Halloween star in an interview with AARP The Magazine said that she and her husband, Christopher Guest, have "watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby." Ruby, a computer gaming editor, is Curtis' younger child, and AARP noted the actress was speaking in the interview with her permission.

"She and her fiancé will get married next year at a wedding that I will officiate," Curtis added.

Curtis has been married to Guest since 1984, and they have two children together, 25-year-old Ruby and 34-year-old Annie, a dance instructor. Curtis says she hasn't yet become a grandmother, but she does "hope to," adding that her life is a "constant metamorphosis." She spoke in the interview about the idea of letting go of "old ideas that don't work anymore," and AARP wrote that "possibly one of the biggest 'old ideas' that Curtis has shed recently is the notion that gender is fixed."