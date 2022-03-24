Meghan Markle to investigate 'labels that try to hold women back' on Spotify podcast

Meghan Markle's first Spotify podcast is on the way.

Spotify announced Thursday a new podcast hosted by the Duchess of Sussex titled Archetypes. The show "investigates the labels that try to hold women back," and Meghan will speak with historians and experts to "uncover the origin of these stereotypes" about women, Spotify said. A short teaser for the podcast was also released.

"This is Archetypes, the podcast where we dissect, explore, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back," Meghan says in the teaser. "I'll have conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives, and I'll talk to historians to understand how we even got here in the first place."

This will be the first podcast series to come out of Spotify's exclusive multi-year agreement with Meghan and Harry's production company Archewell Audio, which was announced in December 2020. Meghan and Harry previously released an "audio holiday special" on Spotify in December 2020, but Archetypes will be Archewell Audio's first collaboration with the streaming platform since then.

The podcast will also be launching in the wake of criticism against Spotify earlier this year over COVID-19 misinformation spread on the streamer's exclusive podcast The Joe Rogan Experience. Harry and Meghan have been "expressing concerns to our partners at Spotify about the all too real consequences of COVID-19 misinformation on its platform," an Archewell spokesperson said in January.

"We look to Spotify to meet this moment and are committed to continuing our work together as it does," the spokesperson added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from the British royal family in early 2020, and Harry later said that racism against Meghan was a "large part" of their reason for leaving the United Kingdom.

No specific premiere date for Meghan's Archetypes podcast has been announced, but Spotify said it will debut in the summer.