U.S. set to face England and Iran in the 2022 World Cup

The United States is officially set for a clash against England and Iran in this year's World Cup.

The drawing for the 2022 World Cup was held on Friday, and the U.S. was placed into Group B along with England and Iran, as well as either Scotland, Wales, or Ukraine, depending on the result of a playoff game, The Wall Street Journal reports.

This will mark a return to the World Cup for the U.S. men's national soccer team for the first time in eight years after being shut out in 2018. The United States secured a spot after a game with Costa Rica, CNN reports.

The playoff to decide whether Scotland, Wales, or Ukraine will be the final participant will take place in June after being postponed due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, The Washington Post reports. FIFA previously suspended Russia in February in a decision that was expected to keep the country out of the World Cup, which is taking place this year in Qatar.

The United States and England previously faced off in the World Cup two other times, USA Today notes: in 2010, when there was a 1-1 tie, and in 1950, when the U.S. defeated England 1-0 in an upset. This time, the U.S. match against England is set for the day after Thanksgiving.