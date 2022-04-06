Ezra Miller's future projects reportedly paused after disorderly conduct arrest and on-set 'meltdowns'

In a flash, Ezra Miller's future in the DC universe has been called into doubt.

Miller, who stars as the Flash in the DC Extended Universe, was recently arrested for alleged disorderly conduct at a bar in Hawaii. The arrest prompted an "emergency impromptu meeting" between executives at Warner Bros. and DC, who have decided to "hit pause on any future projects involving Miller," Rolling Stone reports.

Police said Miller, who also stars in Warner Bros.' Fantastic Beasts films, "began yelling obscenities" after getting "agitated" by patrons singing karaoke and "lunged at" a man playing darts. A couple also filed a restraining order against the actor, accusing Miller of bursting into their bedroom and threatening them. According to The Associated Press, Miller was "the source of police calls in Hilo 10 times" in the past month.

Even prior to the actor's legal issues, Rolling Stone reports Miller allegedly had "frequent meltdowns" during production of The Flash, with an insider saying, "Ezra would get a thought in his head and say, 'I don't know what I'm doing.'" The insider said Miller's outbursts were not violent and that the actor did not yell.

After playing the Flash in three DC films, Miller leads the solo movie The Flash, which hits theaters in 2023. It's expected to have significant repercussions for the future of DC's film universe, and it also has major box office potential given Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will also return as their versions of Batman.

Now, though, it seems Miller's big opportunity to lead a DC film could also serve as the actor's exit from the franchise. It's unclear whether Warner Bros. might also replace Miller in the Fantastic Beasts films, which already recast Johnny Depp over domestic abuse allegations.