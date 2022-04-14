Oscar-nominated actor Frank Langella fired by Netflix over alleged misconduct

Oscar-nominated actor Frank Langella has been fired from a new Netflix show mid-production over alleged on-set misconduct.

Langella, known for his roles in films like Frost/Nixon and The Trial of the Chicago 7, was set to star in a new Netflix limited series from the creator of The Haunting of Hill House, The Fall of the House of Usher. But he has been fired after allegedly being accused of sexual harassment. An investigation concluded the actor was "involved in unacceptable conduct on set," Deadline reports.

A prior report from TMZ said Langella was under investigation for sexual harassment after he allegedly "made an inappropriate joke that was sexual in nature" and touched a female co-star's leg, jokingly saying "something like 'Did you like that?'"

Langella's role of Roderick Usher in the series will now be recast and his scenes will be reshot, Deadline reports. The show was reportedly already halfway through production.

The Fall of the House of Usher, an adaptation of the works of Edgar Allan Poe, was created by Midnight Mass' Mike Flanagan and also stars Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, and Mark Hamill.

Netflix previously told TMZ it would "not comment on active employment matters."