The Flash star Ezra Miller arrested again for alleged assault

Ezra Miller, star of the Fantastic Beasts films and DC's The Flash, has been arrested in Hawaii for the second time in less than a month.

The Hawaii Police Department said Miller was arrested for second-degree assault on Tuesday. The actor allegedly "became irate" when asked to leave a get-together at a private residence in Pāhoa and reportedly "threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female on the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut," officials said.

Miller had already been arrested in Hawaii last month and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment after allegedly becoming "agitated" while bar patrons were singing karaoke.

Later, a Hawaii couple filed for a restraining order against Miller, accusing the actor of bursting into their bedroom and threatening them by saying, "I will bury you and your slut wife." The temporary restraining order was recently dropped. According to The Associated Press, Miller was "the source of police calls in Hilo 10 times" between March 7 and March 30.

The arrests came after Miller posted a cryptic video in January appearing to threaten a North Carolina chapter of the Ku Klux Klan without any context. "Look, if y'all wanna die, I suggest just killing yourselves with your own guns," Miller said before threatening to "do it for you."

Miller plays a key role in the Harry Potter prequel films Fantastic Beasts, and the actor is also set to lead the upcoming DC superhero movie The Flash. But after Miller's first disorderly conduct arrest, Rolling Stone reported Warner Bros. planned to pause any further projects with Miller, leaving a once-promising future with the studio in doubt.

Police said Miller was released on Tuesday morning "pending further investigation."