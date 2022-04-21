Bill Murray movie suspends production after he's reportedly accused of 'inappropriate behavior'

Production on a new Aziz Ansari movie has been suspended over a mysterious complaint — and it allegedly had to do with Bill Murray.

A complaint was made against Murray for alleged "inappropriate behavior" on the movie Being Mortal, leading the studio to suspend production this week, Deadline reports.

Being Mortal is comedian Aziz Ansari's feature directorial debut, and Deadline first reported on Wednesday that Searchlight Pictures was suspending production as it investigates a complaint. Initial reports didn't specify who the complaint was related to.

"Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it," Searchlight reportedly told the cast and crew. "After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time."

It's currently unclear what Murray was accused of. Ansari stars in the movie in addition to directing it, and the cast also includes Seth Rogen and Keke Palmer. The film is based on the book Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End by Atul Gawande. Reports previously said the complaint was not related to Ansari, who was accused of sexual misconduct in 2018.

An investigation into the complaint is reportedly ongoing, and Searchlight said its "hope is to resume production and are working with Aziz and [producer] Youree [Henley] to figure out that timing."