Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees include Dolly Parton — who asked not to be considered

Whether she likes it or not, Dolly Parton is headed into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced its 2022 inductees on Wednesday, including Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, and Dolly Parton. Parton's name stood out because when she was included on the list nominees earlier this year, she asked to not be considered.

"Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don't feel that I have earned that right," Parton said. "I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out."

Despite this, the organization said Parton wouldn't be removed from the ballots, which had been sent out already. "We are in awe of Dolly's brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have nominated her for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame," the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation said.

Recently, Parton told NPR she would "accept gracefully" if she's inducted, though she still seemed to question her possible inclusion.

"I just felt like I would be taking away from someone that maybe deserved it, certainly more than me, because I never considered myself a rock artist," Parton told NPR. "But obviously, there's more to it than that."

This year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles.