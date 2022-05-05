Olivia Rodrigo calls for protecting 'our right to have a safe abortion' at D.C. concert

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo took a moment out of her concert in Washington, D.C. to voice strong support for abortion rights.

The "Drivers License" singer performed in the nation's capital days after a leaked memo revealed the Supreme Court appears poised to potentially overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that said abortion access is a constitutional right.

"Because we're in D.C., I couldn't pass up the opportunity to talk about how heartbroken I am over the Supreme Court's potential decision," Rodrigo said at the show. "What a woman does with her body should never be in the hands of politicians."

Rodrigo's statement drew loud cheers from her audience, and she added that "I hope we can raise our voices to protect our right to have a safe abortion, which is a right that so many people before us have worked so hard to get."

The Grammy-winning artist, who's on tour for her debut album Sour, joined a wave of celebrities speaking out this week in support of abortion access in light of the Supreme Court news. On Tuesday, Phoebe Bridgers revealed she had an abortion in October 2021 while she touring.

"I went to Planned Parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill," she said. "It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access."