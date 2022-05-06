Actor Frank Langella says he's 'been canceled' after Netflix firing

Frank Langella is speaking out after being fired by Netflix for alleged misconduct.

The Oscar-nominated actor was removed from his role in the upcoming Netflix series The Fall of the House of Usher last month after he was reportedly accused of inappropriate conduct on set. Weeks later, he has written an essay at Deadline about his firing, which he opens by declaring, "I have been canceled. Just like that."

Langella in the article admits he brushed off instructions from the show's ​​intimacy coordinator by touching a female co-star's leg during a love scene in a way they hadn't agreed upon, which made her uncomfortable.

"It was a love scene on camera," Langella writes. "Legislating the placement of hands, to my mind, is ludicrous. It undermines instinct and spontaneity."

After the scene, Langella says his co-star walked off set, and he was told to give her space. "I waited for approximately one hour, and was then told she was not returning to set and we were wrapped," he writes. A week after an investigation into the incident, he says he was fired.

"I lost a thrilling part, the chance at future earnings and perhaps face a stretch of unemployment," Langella says, adding, "Most importantly, my reputation has been tarnished."

The actor ends the essay by blaming "cancel culture," which he calls the "antithesis of democracy."

Netflix previously declined to comment on the situation, but Langella has already been replaced with Bruce Greenwood in the show.