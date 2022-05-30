Hurricane Agatha makes landfall along Mexico's Pacific coast

Hurricane Agatha made landfall on Monday afternoon west of Puerto Angel, Mexico, on the country's Pacific coast.

Agatha hit as a Category 2 storm, with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. This is the earliest a Category 2 storm has ever made landfall along Mexico's Pacific coast, CBS News reports, and the first hurricane of the 2022 Pacific season.

Puerto Angel is in the state of Oaxaca, and the National Hurricane Center is warning that the storm surge could cause "extremely dangerous" coastal flooding. People in the area are also being told to be careful of "life-threatening" hurricane-force winds. Heavy rains are expected through Tuesday, with 10 to 16 inches of rain likely falling in some areas.