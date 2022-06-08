Harvey Weinstein faces 2 new counts of indecent assault in the U.K.

Disgraced movie producer and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein is facing new charges in the U.K.

Britain's Crown Prosecution Service said Wednesday it has authorized the Metropolitan Police to charge Weinstein with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in 1996. The charges follow an investigation by Metropolitan Police.

These are the latest criminal charges for Weinstein after he was convicted on rape and sexual assault charges in 2020, more than two years after sexual misconduct allegations leveled against him by dozens of women helped jumpstart the #MeToo movement. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Weinstein's defense sought to have his conviction overturned, arguing the judge shouldn't have allowed other women to testify in the trial about allegations that didn't result in charges. But last week, an appeals court upheld his conviction. Separately, he's also facing sexual assault charges in Los Angeles, where he was extradited ahead of an upcoming trial.

The new U.K. charges against Weinstein come after the Crown Prosecution Service recently announced it has also authorized new criminal charges against disgraced actor Kevin Spacey, though officials noted he would not officially be charged until he enters the U.K. Spacey said he would "voluntarily appear" in court to faces the charges rather than be extradited.