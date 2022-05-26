Kevin Spacey charged with sexually assaulting 3 men

Kevin Spacey has been hit with new sexual assault charges in the U.K.

The Crown Prosecution Service announced Thursday the disgraced actor has been charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men. Two of the counts stem from incidents that took place in March 2005 in London, while a third relates to an August 2008 incident in London and a fourth stems from an alleged April 2013 assault in Gloucestershire.

Additionally, Spacey was charged with "causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent" in relation to an August 2008 incident in London.

"The authority to charge follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation," CPS Special Crime Division head Rosemary Ainslie said. "The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial."

Spacey, who was fired from Netflix's House of Cards in 2017 after facing numerous sexual assault allegations, has previously been charged in the U.S. but not convicted. In 2019, prosecutors in Massachusetts dropped sexual assault charges against the actor because of the "unavailability of the complaining witness." The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office also closed a case involving Spacey in 2019 after his sexual assault accuser died.

Spacey has mostly stayed out of the spotlight since 2017, but he has booked a few film roles over the past year, including in a movie on the market at the Cannes Film Festival.