Washington Commanders defensive coordinator apologizes for calling Jan. 6 a 'dustup'

The Washington Commanders' defensive coordinator has issued an apology for his "irresponsible" comments about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Earlier this week, the Commanders' Jack Del Rio asked on Twitter why the "summer of riots, looting, burning and the destruction of personal property," referring to the aftermath of the police killing of George Floyd in 2020, "is never discussed" but the Jan. 6 riot is. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, he said he was just asking a "simple question" in anticipation of Congress' Jan. 6 hearings.

"People's livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down, no problem, and then we have a dustup at the Capitol, nothing burned down, and we're going to make that a major deal," he said. "I just think it's kind of two standards."

After facing backlash, Del Rio apologized later on Wednesday, acknowledging that dismissing the insurrection as a "dustup" was "irresponsible and negligent." At the same time, he stood by his comments "condemning violence in communities across the country."

"I say that while also expressing my support as an American citizen for peaceful protest in our country," he added. "I have fully supported all peaceful protests in America.

At USA Today, writer Mike Freeman slammed Del Rio for "one of the grandest pieces of fake whataboutism you will ever see," arguing he "dishonored himself, the team (if that's possible) and the NFL," while journalist Perris Jones said he was "interested to see how this impacts his relationship with the Commanders Black players."