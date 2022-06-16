WWE CEO Vince McMahon reportedly settled with former employee after alleged affair

WWE's board is investigating a secret settlement between CEO Vince McMahon and a former employee with whom he allegedly had an affair, according to a bombshell new report.

The wrestling company's board is probing a $3 million agreement from January 2022 barring the woman from discussing her alleged relationship with McMahon, The Wall Street Journal reported — and the board has reportedly turned up other nondisclosure agreements with female former employees who accused McMahon and John Laurinaitis, WWE head of talent relations, of misconduct.

The former employee was allegedly hired as a paralegal with a salary of $100,000, but her salary was doubled after McMahon began a sexual relationship with her, a person describing herself as a friend of the woman reportedly told the board in a series of emails. McMahon "gave her like a toy" to Laurinaitis, the friend alleged, also claiming she was "so scared so she quit" after McMahon and his lawyer paid her "millions of dollars to shut up."

A WWE spokesperson told the Journal the relationship was consensual. McMahon's attorney said the former employee hasn't accused him of harassment and that WWE "did not pay any monies" to her "on her departure." McMahon allegedly used personal funds to pay the agreements.

WWE's board of directors consists of 12 members, including McMahon's daughter, Stephanie McMahon, and her husband, Paul Levesque. Earlier this year, Stephanie McMahon announced she would take a leave of absence from her role as chief brand officer to "focus on my family."