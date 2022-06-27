Full House star Jodie Sweetin shoved to the ground by police during Roe v. Wade protest

How rude!

Full House star Jodie Sweetin is speaking out after she was shoved to the ground by police during an abortion protest in Los Angeles, California.

Photographer Michael Ade shared video on Instagram that showed Sweetin, who was carrying a megaphone, being pushed by police and falling to the ground during a protest against the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, eliminating the constitutional right to abortion.

"Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and action is taken," Sweetin said in a statement to People. "This will not deter us, we will continue fighting for our rights. We are not free until ALL of us are free."

Sweetin also said she was "extremely proud" of the hundreds of people who turned out for the protest at the 101 Freeway to "take immediate action to peacefully protest the giant injustices that have been delivered from our Supreme Court."

Ade, meanwhile, said on Instagram it "pained" him to see Sweetin pushed to the ground while she "was trying to lead a group of peaceful protestors away from the freeway," adding, "Jodi is the definition of a real one and fortunately she's okay!"

The Los Angeles Police Department told People the incident occurred while officers were trying to prevent protests from overtaking the freeway. The LAPD also said the use of force seen in the video "will be evaluated against the LAPD's policy and procedure."