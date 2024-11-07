The huge cost of food waste

'Truly enraging' amount of food thrown away each year, says charity boss

Illustration of a brown banana turning into pound coins
The UK throws away an estimated 10.7 million tonnes of food each year
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

An app will deliver budget-priced food parcels to your door in a bid to address the growing problem of food waste. Too Good To Go's "Parcels" service will include unused items from household-name brands to "help food producers manage surplus goods more effectively", said New Food.

The move to reduce waste at the "manufacturing stage" represents a "significant expansion" of the company's existing business model of selling excess food directly to consumers, and another avenue to tackle the "pressing issue" of food waste.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

Latest
