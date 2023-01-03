Damar Hamlin's family releases statement following on-field collapse: 'Please keep Damar in your prayers'

The family of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, has released a statement on the frightening incident.

Announcement directly from Damar’s family: pic.twitter.com/MdzgxUmVfg — Jordon Rooney (@jordonr) January 3, 2023

"On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time," the family wrote in the missive published on Twitter by Jordon Rooney, Hamlin's friend. "We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country." The Hamlins also acknowledged the first responders and healthcare professionals that have cared for Damar, and thanked the Bills and the Bengals for their support.

"Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us. Please keep Damar in your prayers," they continued, vowing to "release updates as soon as we have them."

Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Sunday night following a seemingly innocuous tackle on Bengals player Tee Higgins. First responders were able to restore his heartbeat on the field before transporting him to the hospital. But the terrifying moment left players on both teams (and the rest of the sports world) visibly shaken, and the game was ultimately postponed.

Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

The Ringer's Kevin Clark described the scene as "the worst thing I have ever seen on a football field." Just three things matter now, he continued: "(1) the health of Hamlin and his ability to lead a normal life; (2) the mental and emotional well-being of Hamlin's family, friends, and teammates, who witnessed something so traumatic; (3) and that whatever happened to Hamlin is so thoroughly investigated that we never have to go through this ever again."